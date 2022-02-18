66°F
Warrant out for CCSD teacher accused of sex crimes against children

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 17, 2022 - 4:29 pm
 
Updated February 18, 2022 - 10:41 am
Reynaldo Crespin, seen in 2012. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Clark County School District teacher and a local pastor is wanted in connection with a sex assault case, according to court records.

Reynaldo Crespin, 59, faces five counts of lewdness with a child, four counts of sexual assault on a child and one count of open and gross lewdness, Las Vegas Justice Court records show.

A warrant was approved on Feb. 9, but Crespin had not been arrested as of Friday morning.

The Clark County School District said Crespin worked for the district from July 2016 until this month and worked at Hickey Elementary School, 2450 N Hollywood Blvd.

Crespin and his wife are featured as the only staff for New Horizon Christian Church, 2167 N Walnut Road, which Crespin said he founded in 2002.

“It is our deepest desire for people to have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ and a true purpose for their families,” Crespin wrote in the biography.

The church could not be reached for comment Thursday or Friday.

Las Vegas police released a missing persons poster Friday seeking assistance in finding Crespin. Anyone with information may call police at 702-828-3421.

Further details about the allegations were not immediately available.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

