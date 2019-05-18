Woman charged with sex trafficking of girl, 11, on Las Vegas Strip

A 40-year-old woman prosecutors say took an 11-year-old girl to the Las Vegas Strip to work as a prostitute is charged with sex trafficking and child abuse.

Gigi Mitchell faces seven felony charges including sex trafficking and child abuse for bringing an 11-year-old girl to the Las Vegas Strip to work as a prostitute. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An 11-year-old girl boasted of smoking cigarettes and drinking booze on the Strip, and she told men she was a prostitute, according to police.

Now the 40-year-old woman prosecutors allege brought the girl to Las Vegas is charged with sex trafficking and child abuse.

In a brief court appearance Friday morning, Gigi Mitchell clasped her hands at her waist and choked back tears as Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia told Mitchell she faces a preliminary hearing next month on seven felony charges.

The girl, who admitted to drinking and smoking with Mitchell in casinos, has been taken in by child protective services.

Metropolitan Police Department officers working at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in the early morning hours of March 2 spotted Mitchell and the girl approaching men in the casino, while the girl wore a “tight-fitting” white floral dress and black high heels, according to an arrest report.

When the two were initially questioned by police, they gave what officers believed were “rehearsed” answers, the report said.

Mitchell told investigators that she and the girl were “selling flower pens” and went to The Cosmopolitan for breakfast.

Mitchell initially told police she had just met the men. Later, she said they were cousins named Brandon and Justin, or Randy and Gary.

The girl, identified in the arrest report as “victim 1,” told police that she and Mitchell had driven to Las Vegas from Arizona around the time of the Super Bowl in early February and had stayed at various hotels along the Strip.

After Mitchell allowed police to review her phone, investigators found a photo of male genitals that she sent to the girl. She denied sending the photo.

Mitchell’s lawyer, Deputy Public Defender Mike Feliciano, declined to comment on the allegations.

On the girl’s cellphone, police found various messages with men that appeared to be “prostitution related.” In her purse, they found two condoms and three pens.

The report detailed various sexually explicit conversations the girl had with an unidentified man, with whom she apparently had engaged in sex acts.

In one, the man mentioned a desire to marry the girl.

“Tyna (thought you’d never ask) come on now I’m not marry type material,” she replied.

He responded: “Why u say that LMFAO”

The girl wrote back: “Cuz ima prostitute LMAO”

The messages appeared to indicate that Mitchell was aware that the girl had sex with the man.

One of the men, identified as “Tony” from San Francisco, messaged the girl about sex and she replied “Sorry hun, we are already done for the night.”

As of Friday, only Mitchell had been charged in the case.

When investigators tracked the man down, the report said, he immediately responded: “I did nothing with the young one.” He said he discussed sex acts for money with Mitchell before changing his story to say that they “only discussed her giving him a massage for money.”

He said he was first approached by the girl, who wanted to sell him flowers, before she introduced him to Mitchell. When investigators asked him about text messages he sent to the girl, he told them he had been joking.

Investigators later found records of Mitchell renting rooms along the Strip starting Feb. 3, the day of the Super Bowl. She paid cash for three nights at Treasure Island, and later that month the two were spotted on surveillance at the New York-New York, Stratosphere, Bellagio and Paris Las Vegas hotels. One of the men seen on video admitted to taking Mitchell to his room at Stratosphere, but said she “left abruptly” because she “must have thought he was a cop.”

The morning in early March that police found the girl and Mitchell inside The Cosmopolitan, they were seen approaching eight different men within 45 minutes. “Not one time did Gigi Mitchell or victim 1 approach a female guest,” the report said.

“Gigi Mitchell is seen holding flower pens and claimed she and (victim 1) were only trying to sell these pens. It appears to (police) that Gigi Mitchell and victim 1 are using the flower pens as a cover to hide the activity of prostitution.”

The girl later told investigators that she and Mitchell sold pens to men for “anywhere from $10 to $1,500,” according to the report.

She said she and Mitchell would sometimes go to hotel rooms with men “because they would have more money up there … Sometimes these men think they are going to do ‘bad stuff’ so they have more money but that she would never do that stuff … When these men would try to have them do stuff, they would just ‘ditch them’ and leave the room.”

Mitchell is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on $500,000 bail.

