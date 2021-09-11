Woman was kidnapped, sexually assaulted over 4 days, police say

A convicted sex offender is accused of locking a woman in his bedroom for several days, beating her and sexually assaulting her.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Angel Huertas, 45, was arrested Aug. 20 and charged with five counts of sex assault, battery with intent to commit sex assault, kidnapping and coercion with force, according to court records.

Police suspect that around Aug. 15, Huertas picked up a woman near Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue while riding his bike, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department. The woman told police Huertas offered her a safe place to sleep so she followed him home.

The woman told police that after the pair consumed narcotics, which were not named, she attempted to leave but Huertas slammed her head against a gate, causing her to lose consciousness, according to the arrest report.

When she woke up, the woman said Huertas began sexually assaulting her. She estimated she was locked in Huertas’ bedroom for about four days while she was sexually assaulted and kept from her belongings.

She told police she also remembered Huertas taking inappropriate photos of her without her consent.

On Aug. 19, the woman told police she escaped out a window naked and ran next door, where two women and a man provided her clothing, shelter and called the police.

Police said Huertas had a prior conviction in Las Vegas for sexually motivated coercion in 2005, which required him to be registered as a sex offender.

Huertas acknowledged he had sex with the woman and took photos of her, but he said she ran away because she was high on drugs.

He is being held on $100,000 bail and is expected to appear in court again Monday.

