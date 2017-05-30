Sex product maker’s Las Vegas warehouse robbed twice over holiday weekend

Screengrab (Lelo.com)

A sex product manufacturer was robbed twice over Memorial Day weekend, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The Las Vegas warehouse for Lelo, a Swedish sex products brand, was robbed about 10:45 p.m. Friday of over $9,000 in products. The next morning about 9:30 a.m., the warehouse at 1525 Pama Lane, near Paradise and Sunset roads, was burglarized again, with 30,000 condoms taken, Lelo said.

Video footage shows the robbers backing an SUV into the warehouse’s loading dock on Friday and breaking the back window of the vehicle to fit more merchandise, Lelo said in a blog post about the robbery.

“One hopes that they stole those condoms, got into a time machine, went back 18-25 years (by the looks of it), and presented them all to their own fathers,” Lelo said on its website.

The next morning, robbers entered the same loading dock and stole several cases of condoms. It is unknown if the burglars from the two incidents are the same, Lelo said.

Lelo said it will donate to charity the retail amount of the goods to the person who helps police catch the robbers.

