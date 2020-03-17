Sheriff cancels ‘nonessential’ police events during COVID-19 crisis

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo has canceled all “nonessential” community events involving police officers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo takes questions during a news conference on Aug. 3, 2018. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Events “that are not critical to operations,” including First Tuesday meetings, commendation ceremonies and community outreach events, will be canceled “until further notice,” according to a statement from the department. Meanwhile, the department emphasized that “the pace for patrol officers has remained unchanged.”

Patrol officers are continuing to respond to calls for service during the pandemic but are being directed to “maintain distance” when possible and wear disposable gloves when arresting people, the department said. All police gear and patrol vehicles are being “disinfected regularly.”

The department also said that cleaning crews at the Clark County Detention Center are “doubling their efforts,” and corrections officers are “practicing proper hygiene upon entering the jail.”

According to the statement, Lombardo has directed employees to postpone all work-related travel.

Officer memorial events that were scheduled during May, which is Police Memorial Month, have been canceled by “outside committees,” Metro said.

The Nevada Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Commission has canceled its memorial run scheduled for April 29, as well as its memorial service scheduled for May 7 in Carson City. The Southern Nevada Law Enforcement Foundation canceled its May 21 memorial event.

Earlier on Tuesday, the department urged people to use Metro’s website to report some crimes or request police records.

