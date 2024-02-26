Sheriff gives ‘State of the Department’ speech at the Sphere

After his first full year in office, Sheriff Kevin McMahill is set to deliver his 2024 State of the Department speech Monday morning at the Sphere. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill speaks to the Review-Journal reflecting on his first year as sheriff at Metro Headquarters in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After his first full year in office, Sheriff Kevin McMahill delivered his 2024 State of the Department speech Monday morning at the Sphere.

The address provided an overview of the current state of the Metropolitan Police Department. As well, the sheriff outlined his priorities for the next year.

In his 2023 State of the Department address, given on Feb. 8, 2023, the then-newly sworn in McMahill spoke of the pride he has in leading Metro but also its constant need for improvement.

“We have a ways to go,” said McMahill, who was elected to lead Metro in 2022. “We have a lot of things to improve upon.”

After taking office on Jan. 2, 2023 as the eighth sheriff of the department, McMahill spoke in his 2023 address of his “Injecting Humanity” initiative, which prioritizes the well-being of Metro officers and employees.

In turn, he said, this emphasis on a culture of humanity would then lead to police looking out for the well-being of the citizens in the community.

“This is about injecting humanity,” McMahill said. “Injecting humanity in the way that we treat one another. Because if we don’t get it right internally, we’re never going to get it externally, right?”

The sheriff also set a goal for 2023 of a 10 percent drop in crime overall.

“Ten percent? I 100 percent believe that we can make that happen,” McMahill said in 2023.

According to the most recent Metro statistics, current to Feb. 16, the number of total crimes across Metro’s jurisdiction was down 5.2 percent from the same time a year earlier.

