Shooting involving officer investigated in southwest Las Vegas Valley

Police say there is an officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

Police investigate an officer-involved shooting Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, near Rocky Hill Road and West Russell Road in Las Vegas. (Akiya Dillon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The report was made just before 7:35 a.m. near Rocky Hill and West Russell roads, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release.

#BREAKING We are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting near Rocky Hill Street and West Russell Road, near 215 and Russell. Please avoid the area due to a large police presence. All officers are ok. Time of call – 7:34 a.m.

Event – LLV260100024141 pic.twitter.com/bopH8rRNTE — LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 6, 2026

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.