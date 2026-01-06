Shooting involving officer investigated in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Police say there is an officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.
The report was made just before 7:35 a.m. near Rocky Hill and West Russell roads, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release.
#BREAKING We are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting near Rocky Hill Street and West Russell Road, near 215 and Russell.
Please avoid the area due to a large police presence.
All officers are ok.
Time of call – 7:34 a.m.
Event – LLV260100024141 pic.twitter.com/bopH8rRNTE
— LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 6, 2026
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.