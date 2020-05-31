1 arrested after officer-involved shooting in Las Vegas

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred early Sunday morning near Tropicana Avenue and Decatur Boulevard.

Police investigate an officer-involved shooting Sunday, May 31, 2020, near West Tropicana Avenue and South Decatur Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson police, National Highway Patrol troopers and Metropolitan Police Department officers respond Sunday morning to an officer-involved shooting near Tropicana Avenue and Decatur Boulevard. (Ellen Schmidt eschmidt@reviewjournal.com)

Police investigate an officer-involved shooting Sunday, May 31, 2020, near West Tropicana Avenue and South Decatur Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police investigate an officer-involved shooting Sunday, May 31, 2020, near West Tropicana Avenue and South Decatur Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Sunday morning near Tropicana Avenue and Decatur Boulevard.

A person shot at officers during a carjacking about 5:38 a.m., said Lt. Jeff Stuart. Officers returned fire, and no one was hit, Stuart said. One person is in custody.

There were no further details available Sunday morning.

Contact Alex Chhith at achhith@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0290. Follow @alexchhith on Twitter.