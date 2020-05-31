1 arrested after officer-involved shooting in Las Vegas
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred early Sunday morning near Tropicana Avenue and Decatur Boulevard.
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Sunday morning near Tropicana Avenue and Decatur Boulevard.
A person shot at officers during a carjacking about 5:38 a.m., said Lt. Jeff Stuart. Officers returned fire, and no one was hit, Stuart said. One person is in custody.
There were no further details available Sunday morning.
Contact Alex Chhith at achhith@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0290. Follow @alexchhith on Twitter.