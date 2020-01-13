1 arrested after shooting outside southwest Las Vegas restaurant

Police are investigating a shooting in front of a restaurant in southwest Las Vegas early Monday.

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting in front of Passions Restaurant and Lounge at Mountain View Plaza in the 3400 block of Jones Boulevard on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting in front of a restaurant in the 3400 block of South Jones Boulevard on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police arrested a suspect in a shooting in front of a restaurant in southwest Las Vegas early Monday.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said there was a dispute between two groups of people shortly after 3 a.m. at Passions Restaurant and Lounge at Mountain View Plaza, on the 3400 block of South Jones Boulevard. Security at the business intervened and asked the parties to leave.

“At some point security sprays or deploys their pepper spray – they start ushering people outside the business, telling people to leave,” Gordon said.

Then, as security officers were standing outside the restaurant, a dark-colored vehicle pulled up.

”Occupant or occupants fire at least one shot from inside the vehicle toward the business where the security guard is standing,” Gordon said. “One of the security guards, possibly two, return fire. The vehicle speeds off westbound through the parking lot.”

No one was injured in the shootings. Police later received a call of a vehicle with a bullet hole in it at a Dotty’s casino, 2940 S. Durango Drive.

“An adult male suspect exits the vehicle and appears to match the description provided of the suspect. … He was taken into custody without incident,” Gordon said. “In plain view there is a firearm spotted by officers in the vehicle.”

The investigation is continuing.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.