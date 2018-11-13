1 critically injured after shooting in North Las Vegas

One person has been hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in North Las Vegas, police said.

One person has been hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in North Las Vegas, police said. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person has been hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in North Las Vegas, police said.

The shooting happened in the area of West Centennial Parkway and North Goldfield Street, near North Fifth Street, North Las Vegas police posted on social media. One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.