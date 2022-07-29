1 critically injured in shooting east of downtown Las Vegas

The shooting occurred around 3 p.m. in the 500 block of North Wardelle Street.

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was shot multiple times near downtown Las Vegas on Friday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 3 p.m. in the 500 block of North Wardelle Street, near North Mojave Road, according to Las Vegas police.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Justin Byers said the victim was taken to University Medical Center and was in critical condition.

He said a suspect was in custody.

No further information was available.

