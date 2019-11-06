1 dead, 1 arrested in shooting at northwest Las Vegas house

Las Vegas police arrested a man following a fatal shooting Tuesday evening at a house in the northwest valley.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Officers were called about 5:10 p.m. to the 6200 block of Burnt Hills Drive, near Jones Boulevard and Lone Mountain Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said. A man who was shot inside the home died, he said.

Police took a man into custody Tuesday evening.

Further information about the shooting was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

