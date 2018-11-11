Shootings

1 dead, 1 critically hurt after shooting in south Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 10, 2018 - 11:22 pm
 
Updated November 10, 2018 - 11:54 pm

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting in the south valley that left one person dead and another with life-threatening injuries Saturday night.

Police were called at about 9:45 p.m. to the 2700 block of West Wigwam Avenue, near Las Vegas Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road, in response to a shooting, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

Two people were shot, one of whom has died, Johansson said. The other victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Further information about the shooting was not immediately available.

The scene remained under investigation by homicide detectives Saturday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

