1 dead, 1 critically injured in northwest Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another person critically injured Saturday afternoon in the northwest valley.

Metropolitan Police Department responded about 3:20 p.m. on reports that two people had been shot at a residence on the 4000 block of Overbrook Drive, near Rainbow Boulevard and Alexander Road, Lt. Patricia Cervantes said.

Metro Lt. Dan McGrath said both victims were shot in the driveway and the shooting appears targeted.

Both victims were taken to a hospital. One died and the other was hospitalized, Cervantes said.

The suspect was at large as of Saturday afternoon.

The department’s homicide unit is on the scene. No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

