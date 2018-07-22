1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Mormon church in Northern Nevada

One churchgoer was killed and another was injured Sunday when a man opened fire in a Mormon church in Northern Nevada, officials said.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 750 W. Richards St., Fallon (Google maps)

The gunfire began just before 1 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building in the small town of Fallon, about 60 miles east of Reno, according to city of Fallon news release. The injured churchgoer is expected to survive.

Officials said the shooting does not appear to be an attack on the church, but on an individual. Investigators are still working to determine a motive.

Police arrested John K. O’Connor, 48, in the shooting, the release said. O’Connor, who was attending church services, fled to his home after the shooting, the release said. He agreed to surrender after police called his home, officials said.

The attack prompted responses on Twitter by elected officials.

“My family and I are praying for all loved ones, churchgoers, and community members impacted by this tragedy,” U.S. Sen. Dean Heller tweeted at about 4:30 p.m.

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto also expressed condolences to those affected by the shooting.

“Places of worship should be a safe haven,” she tweeted. “The gun violence across this country must end.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

