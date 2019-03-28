1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person is dead after a shooting near downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday night, police said.

Officers were called about 9 p.m. to the 600 block of 12th Street, near Bonanza Road and Maryland Parkway, where two people had been shot, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. William Matchko said.

Matchko said about 10:40 p.m. that one of the people shot had died.

The other person shot was in serious condition, he said.

Police have not identified a victim but are looking for a white vehicle in connection with the shooting Wednesday night, he said.

Further information was not immediately available.

