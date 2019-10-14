1 dead, 1 injured in southwest Las Vegas Valley shooting

Shots were fired around 3:40 p.m. after two men got into a fight, Metro Lt. Brian Bricker said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

One man is dead and one was hospitalized after a shooting Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, Las Vegas police said.

Shots were fired around 3:40 p.m. after two men got into a fight, Lt. Brian Bricker said. One of the men died at the apartment, at 7777 S. Jones Blvd., Bricker added.

The man who survived is in serious but stable condition at University Medical Center’s trauma center, Bricker said. The shooting was under investigation.

