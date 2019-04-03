1 dead, 1 injured, suspect detained in east Las Vegas shooting

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

One person is a dead and another injured after a shooting in the east valley on Tuesday night, Las Vegas police said.

Officers were called after report of a shooting about 9:55 p.m. to the 5500 block of Sundance Avenue, near Bonanza Road and Christy Lane, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said Tuesday night.

Two people were shot and taken to a hospital, where one person died, Gordon said. It was unclear Tuesday night the condition of the other person shot.

A third person has been detained as a possible suspect, Gordon said.

Detectives continued to investigate Tuesday night. Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.