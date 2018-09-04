1 dead, 2 injured in east Las Vegas shooting, police say

One man was killed and two were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the eastern Las Vegas Valley, police said.

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting in the 5600 block of Boulder Highway, near Tropicana Avenue, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The scene of a shooting at the 5600 block of Boulder Highway in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

A Las Vegas police officer stands near the scene of a shooting at the 5600 block of Boulder Highway in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

A Las Vegas police officer stands near the scene of a shooting at the 5600 block of Boulder Highway in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas police officers stand near the scene of a shooting at the 5600 block of Boulder Highway in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Chris Holmes talks to people passing by near the scene of a shooting at the 5600 block of Boulder Highway in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

A Las Vegas police officer at the scene of a shooting at the 5600 block of Boulder Highway in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

One man was killed and two were wounded in a shooting Tuesday in the eastern Las Vegas Valley, police said.

At 2:30 p.m., Las Vegas police received a report of a shooting at Sportsman’s Royal Manor apartments, 5600 Boulder Highway, near East Tropicana Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said.

A group of people visited an apartment that contained a makeshift recording studio, Spencer said.

“At some point, one of the occupants felt that there was going to be a robbery,” he said.

An argument ensued, and shots were fired, Spencer said.

“I want to stress that the information that I’m putting out this afternoon is very preliminary,” he said.

One man, whom investigators suspect to be one of the apartment’s three visitors, died at the scene, he said. Another visitor was critically injured. Police are looking for the third person who visited the apartment.

An 18-year-old man who lives at the apartment was hospitalized with survivable injuries, Spencer said.

Investigators recovered a rifle from a nearby trash can, Spencer said.

This was the second time in less than a year that police investigated a deadly shooting at the complex. On Nov. 19, three men fired at least 23 rounds in a shootout there during an apparent drug deal, according to police documents. Joseph Clemons, 26, died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Anyone who has information about Tuesday’s shooting may call Metro homicide investigators at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

LVMPD is working a shooting call in the area of the 5600 block of Boulder Highway. There are reports of multiple people shot. Conditions of victims/suspects are unknown at this time. Event #2277 — LVMPD PIO (@LVMPD_PIO) September 4, 2018

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.

36.100021, -115.053221