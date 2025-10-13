1 dead, 2 injured in northwest Las Vegas Valley shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department said the two injured people were taken to a hospital, but their conditions are unknown as of Sunday evening.

One person is dead and two more were injured in a shooting Sunday evening, according to police.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives are investigating a scene where police found three people with apparent gunshot wounds.

Metro officers responded to a shooting call at about 7:50 p.m. in the 1600 block of Burningwood Lane, near the intersection of Torrey Pines and Vegas drives.

Medical units were called for the injured individuals and one person died, police said. The two other people were taken to a local hospital, but their conditions are unknown at this time, Metro said.

