ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Shootings

1 dead after a shooting in west Las Vegas valley Saturday

By Jessica Terrones Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 13, 2017 - 1:35 pm
 
Updated May 13, 2017 - 1:45 pm

One person died after a shooting in the west valley Saturday afternoon.

About noon the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 6988 Stober Court, near South Rainbow Boulevard and West Flamingo Roads for reports of a person shot in the middle of the road, Metro Lt. Carlos Hank said.

One person was taken to University Medical Center where they underwent surgery and later died, Metro homicide Lt. Dan McGrath said.

Detectives are on the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like