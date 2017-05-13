1 dead after a shooting in west Las Vegas valley Saturday

One person was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries, but later died. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

One person died after a shooting in the west valley Saturday afternoon.

About noon the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 6988 Stober Court, near South Rainbow Boulevard and West Flamingo Roads for reports of a person shot in the middle of the road, Metro Lt. Carlos Hank said.

One person was taken to University Medical Center where they underwent surgery and later died, Metro homicide Lt. Dan McGrath said.

Detectives are on the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.