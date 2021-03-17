1 dead after east Las Vegas shooting

A man was killed and another person was in custody after a shooting Wednesday in east Las Vegas.

Officers responded to the area of 5600 Boulder Highway, near East Tropicana Avenue, around 2:45 p.m. after a report of a shooting.

They found one man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and took him to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer later confirmed that the man had died and said homicide detectives were investigating.

Police did not release further details on the shooting, but Metro confirmed one person had been detained in connection.

