1 dead after fight leads to shooting at off-Strip nightclub

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly fight at a nightclub east of the Strip that left one man dead early Sunday.

Shortly after 4:20 a.m., a 911 caller reported a fight between two men at Mambos Nightclub, 1775 E. Tropicana Ave. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 40s dead from multiple gunshot wounds, said Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.

A suspect was not in custody Sunday morning.

