1 dead after neighborhood dispute west of Las Vegas Strip

Police investigate a shooting in the 4500 block of West Via Madrigal in Las Vegas on Saturday. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Saturday night shooting between neighbors has killed one and injured another, police said.

Just after 8 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the central valley on the 4500 block of West Via Madrigal, near West Flamingo Road and South Decatur Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department said Sunday.

Police determined that a neighborhood dispute escalated and a person drew a gun, shooting two other people, Metro said.

Both people shot received treatment at local hospitals, but one died later, Metro spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said. The other suffers from nonlife-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made in the incident, Meltzer said.

