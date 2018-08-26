1 dead after robbery, shooting near downtown Las Vegas

A man is dead after a robbery-turned-shooting Saturday night near downtown, Las Vegas police said.

Homicide detectives investigate after a fatal shooting Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, near downtown, Las Vegas. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police were notified of the shooting about 6:50 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Mike Bechler said.

Police think the man, in his late 20s, was robbed by multiple people and shot inside an apartment at 517 N. 28th St., near Bonanza Road, Lt. Ray Spencer said. The man who was shot and another person drove to North Vista Hospital, police said. He was transported to University Medical Center, where he died.

The deceased was a documented gang member and knew his assailants, said Spencer, adding that witnesses weren’t cooperating with police.

“So it’s hard for us to obtain the information at this point,” Spencer said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the identity of the deceased.

517 N. 28th St., Las Vegas