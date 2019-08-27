1 dead in shooting at Las Vegas apartment complex

One person died after being shot near Las Vegas and Charleston boulevards Tuesday afternoon.

Police tape. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

One person was killed in a shooting Tuesday at an apartment complex near downtown Las Vegas, according to police.

Officers responded just before 2 p.m. to the 1400 block of South Casino Center Boulevard, near Charleston Boulevard, after a caller told police a woman had been shot, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez. Officers found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound, he said.

The woman was taken to University Medical Center and died at the hospital. No arrests had been made as of 4:30 p.m., police spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

The shooting also prompted a lockdown at the nearby Clark County Detention Center “due to its close proximity” to the police activity, Hadfield said.

