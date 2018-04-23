1 dead in shooting at southwest Las Vegas home

Las Vegas police are investigating Monday morning after a person was shot in the backyard of a southwest valley home.

Las Vegas police are investigating after a person was shot to death on the 9700 block of Powell Plateau, near West Hacienda Avenue and South Grand Canyon Drive on Monday, April 23, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Several 911 callers reported the shooting to the Metropolitan Police Department about 10:40 a.m. on the 9700 block of Powell Plateau, near West Hacienda Avenue and South Grand Canyon Drive, according to police spokeswoman Laura Meltzer. The victim, who police said suffered a gunshot wound to the head, died at University Medical Center.

Meltzer said the 911 callers told the dispatcher that the victim may have been shot by a roommate. The victim appears to live at the home where the shooting happened.

Police at the scene detained one person who exited the home after officers arrived, Meltzer said. The person’s involvement was not immediately clear, but Meltzer said no one else was found inside the home when officers cleared the residence.

Further details were not immediately available.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area while Metro investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

