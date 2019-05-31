1 dead in shooting in Henderson
The Henderson Police Department is actively investigating a shooting near Van Wagenen Street and Greenway Road, the agency announced Friday afternoon.
The Henderson Police Department is actively investigating a shooting that left one person dead, the agency announced Friday afternoon.
“Please avoid the area of Van Wagenen between Major and Greenway,” the department tweeted at 1:15 p.m.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
