1 dead in shooting in northeast Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 15, 2022 - 4:17 pm
 
Updated July 15, 2022 - 5:35 pm
A person died in a shooting Friday afternoon in northeast Las Vegas.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said the shooting happened at an apartment complex at 3985 E. Cheyenne Ave., near Las Vegas Boulevard North, around 3:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

