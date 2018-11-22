1 dead in shooting in southwest Las Vegas, police say

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal shooting in the southwest valley Wednesday night that appeared to be “domestic related.”

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police were called at about 8:20 p.m. to the 5900 block of Belcastro Street, near South Tenaya Way and West Russell Road, in response to a shooting, said Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. William Matchko.

One man died after the shooting, which appeared to be “domestic related,” Matchko said.

A suspect has been detained for questioning, and there was no “apparent danger to the community,” he said.

The scene remained under investigation Wednesday night.

