1 dead in southwest Las Vegas shooting

One person is dead after a shooting Wednesday night in the southwest valley, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person is dead after a shooting Wednesday night in the southwest valley, Las Vegas police said.

Officers responded to reports of the shooting at 5:46 p.m. on the 6300 block of South Riley Street, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said. Homicide detectives are investigating.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

6300 South Riley Street, Las Vegas, NV