1 dead in southwest Las Vegas shooting

One person is dead after a shooting Wednesday night in the southwest valley, Las Vegas police said.
Officers responded to reports of the shooting at 5:46 p.m. on the 6300 block of South Riley Street, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said. Homicide detectives are investigating.
Further information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
