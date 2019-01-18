1 dead in western Las Vegas shooting, police say

Police are investigating a homicide in a west Las Vegas Valley neighborhood on Thursday evening.

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police were called to a residential area near Del Monte Avenue and Angel Drive, north of South Decatur Boulevard and West Oakey Boulevard, after reports of a shooting. Homicide investigators were en route to the scene, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said about 7:30 p.m.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

Del Monte Avenue and Angel Drive, Las Vegas