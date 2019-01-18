1 dead in western Las Vegas shooting, police say

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the west Las Vegas Valley on Thursday evening.
Police were called to a residential area near Del Monte Avenue and Angel Drive, north of South Decatur Boulevard and West Oakey Boulevard, after reports of a shooting. Homicide investigators were en route to the scene, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said about 7:30 p.m.
Further information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Del Monte Avenue and Angel Drive, Las Vegas