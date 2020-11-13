61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Shootings

1 hospitalized after shooting in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 12, 2020 - 4:54 pm
 
Las Vegas Metro Police are seen patrolling the Las Vegas Strip, on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (El ...
Las Vegas Metro Police are seen patrolling the Las Vegas Strip, on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called at 12:16 p.m. to the 4300 block of Verdugo Street, near West Flamingo Road and South Rainbow Boulevard, where a man was suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

“The suspects have not been apprehended at this time,” police said at 4:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center trauma center. His condition was unknown Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter

MOST READ
1
EDITORIAL: President Donald Trump seeks to delay the inevitable
EDITORIAL: President Donald Trump seeks to delay the inevitable
2
Developer pays $12.5M for land near Las Vegas Strip
Developer pays $12.5M for land near Las Vegas Strip
3
Las Vegas Valley restaurants worry over COVID-19 stay-home request
Las Vegas Valley restaurants worry over COVID-19 stay-home request
4
CCSD to transition employees to remote working Thursday
CCSD to transition employees to remote working Thursday
5
$1.1M Mega Millions ticket hits at Primm location
$1.1M Mega Millions ticket hits at Primm location
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST