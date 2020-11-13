1 hospitalized after shooting in Las Vegas
Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Thursday afternoon.
Officers were called at 12:16 p.m. to the 4300 block of Verdugo Street, near West Flamingo Road and South Rainbow Boulevard, where a man was suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.
“The suspects have not been apprehended at this time,” police said at 4:30 p.m.
The victim was taken to University Medical Center trauma center. His condition was unknown Thursday afternoon.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
