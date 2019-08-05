1 hospitalized after shooting near Las Vegas Strip

Few details were immediately available on the shooting reported on the 3100 block of Valley View Boulevard on Monday afternoon, police said.

Police are investigating a shooting a few blocks west of the Las Vegas Strip that sent one to the hospital Monday afternoon.

Reports of a shooting were called in around 1 p.m. on the 3100 block of South Valley View Boulevard, north of West Desert Inn Road, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Officer Larry Hadfield said.

One person was taken to the University Medical Center trauma unit, Hadfield said, and detectives are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

