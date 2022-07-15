104°F
1 hospitalized in northeast Las Vegas shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 15, 2022 - 4:17 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was hospitalized after a shooting in northeast Las Vegas on Friday afternoon.

Las Vegas police said the shooting occurred at an apartment complex in the 3600 block of East Cheyenne Avenue, near Pecos Road, around 3:30 p.m.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

