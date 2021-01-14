48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Shootings

1 hospitalized in northwest Las Vegas shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 13, 2021 - 10:28 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Wednesday night.

Officers were called at 9:37 p.m. to the 9300 block of Daffodil Sun Avenue, near West Skye Canyon Park Drive and U.S. Highway 95, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jesse Roybal.

One person was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, Roybal said.

No one had been arrested as of 10:15 p.m., and the victim’s condition was unknown.

No further information was immediately available.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Vaccinations begin for those 70 years old, older in Clark County
Vaccinations begin for those 70 years old, older in Clark County
2
COVID-19 wave prompts Las Vegas hospital to issue ‘disaster’ alert
COVID-19 wave prompts Las Vegas hospital to issue ‘disaster’ alert
3
Daniel Negreanu slices $286K off deficit to Doug Polk
Daniel Negreanu slices $286K off deficit to Doug Polk
4
Reopening plan for Clark County schools dramatically scaled back
Reopening plan for Clark County schools dramatically scaled back
5
AR contact lens wins CES’ Last Gadget Standing competition
AR contact lens wins CES’ Last Gadget Standing competition
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST