1 hospitalized in northwest Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Wednesday night.

Officers were called at 9:37 p.m. to the 9300 block of Daffodil Sun Avenue, near West Skye Canyon Park Drive and U.S. Highway 95, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jesse Roybal.

One person was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, Roybal said.

No one had been arrested as of 10:15 p.m., and the victim’s condition was unknown.

No further information was immediately available.

