1 in custody after southwest Las Vegas Valley barricade situation

Las Vegas police and SWAT responded to a barricade situation Saturday morning after two people suspected of shooting at another person locked themselves in a house on the southwest side of the valley.

Police received a call just after 4 a.m. of two people firing at one person but missing, near South Fort Apache and West Desert Inn roads, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Clark. Later in the morning, police found the suspects at a nearby house, near Tropicana and Grand Canyon, but the two refused to exit.

A suspect was taken into custody around 10:25 a.m., and traffic traveling south on Tropicana was subsequently re-opened.

It is unclear what charges the suspect will face.

