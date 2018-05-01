1 injured after shooting in central Las Vegas

One person was hospitalized after a shooting in the central valley Tuesday afternoon, Las Vegas police said.

Police were called about 1:10 p.m. to the intersection of 28th Street and Cedar Avenue after receiving reports of a shooting, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

Shortly after receiving the report, investigators found a victim in the area of Eastern Avenue and Bonanza Road. The victim was taken to University Medical Center, police said.

Hadfield said the victim was male, but did not specify his age.

He said the victim was “alert and conscious.”

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

