Shootings

1 injured after shooting in east Las Vegas, police say

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas R ...
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A juvenile suspect appears for a certification hearing in front of Judge Dee Butler in connecti ...
Teen accused in fatal park shooting, robbery to be tried as adult
November 26, 2025 - 5:49 am
 
Updated November 26, 2025 - 5:50 am

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that sent one person to the hospital in the east Las Vegas Valley.

In a text message, Metro Lt. David Watts said that the incident occurred at about 2:14 a.m. in the 5800 block of East Charleston Avenue.

Arriving officers located a person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The individual was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Watts said.

