1 injured after shooting in east Las Vegas, police say
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that sent one person to the hospital in the east Las Vegas Valley.
In a text message, Metro Lt. David Watts said that the incident occurred at about 2:14 a.m. in the 5800 block of East Charleston Avenue.
Arriving officers located a person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
The individual was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Watts said.