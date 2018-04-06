1 injured after shooting in southeast Las Vegas

One person was injured Thursday night after a shooting in the southeast valley.

Police investigate the scene of a shooting at 6765 Tulip Falls Drive in Las Vegas on Thursday. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was injured Thursday night after a shooting in the southeast valley.

Gunshots were reported about 9:45 p.m. at the Verona Apartments, 6765 Tulip Falls Drive, near Boulder Highway and Gibson Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Goodwin.

Officers found shell casings near the complex, Goodwin said, and the person who called police said a black sedan was seen leaving the area after the shots were heard.

A short time later, a woman called from the 5200 block of Barton Manor Street, less than a block away, and told police that someone had been shot, Goodwin said.

One person was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, he said. Detectives are on scene, and police are still searching for the shooter.

At 11 p.m., police were still blocking off a portion of Tulip Falls Drive while they investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.