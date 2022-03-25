1 injured in downtown Las Vegas shooting
Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting near downtown Las Vegas Friday morning.
Officers were called to D Street near Interstate 15 at 11:14 a.m. where one person was injured, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.
The injured person was taken to University Medical Center trauma center.
Further information was not immediately available.
Nearby roads, including Bonanza Road and the D Street onramp to Interstate 15, were closed.
