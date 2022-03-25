1 injured in downtown Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting that took place near Interstate 15 and D Street near downtown Las Vegas, Friday, March 25, 2022. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting near downtown Las Vegas Friday morning.

Officers were called to D Street near Interstate 15 at 11:14 a.m. where one person was injured, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The injured person was taken to University Medical Center trauma center.

Further information was not immediately available.

Nearby roads, including Bonanza Road and the D Street onramp to Interstate 15, were closed.

