Shootings

1 injured in east Las Vegas shooting; police seek suspect

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 2, 2020 - 8:49 pm
 

Police are looking for the suspect in an east Las Vegas shooting on Monday night that left a man injured.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said officers were called to the 3800 block of Mountain Vista Street around 8:15 p.m. in response to reports of gunfire and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, and his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Boxler said no one has been taken into custody.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

