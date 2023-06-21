1 injured in east valley shooting

One man was injured after a shooting was reported Wednesday morning in the east Las Vegas Valley.

(Getty Images)

Officers responded to reports of gunfire around 2:40 a.m. on the 1500 block of Northwind Court, near East Owens Avenue and North Nellis Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center Trauma and listed in critical condition, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

This is a developing situation. Check back for updates.

