1 injured in east valley shooting
One man was injured after a shooting was reported Wednesday morning in the east Las Vegas Valley.
One man was injured after a shooting was reported Wednesday morning in the east Las Vegas Valley.
Officers responded to reports of gunfire around 2:40 a.m. on the 1500 block of Northwind Court, near East Owens Avenue and North Nellis Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.
The victim was taken to University Medical Center Trauma and listed in critical condition, police said.
The investigation remains ongoing, police said.
This is a developing situation. Check back for updates.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.