88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Shootings

1 injured in east valley shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 21, 2023 - 10:16 am
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

One man was injured after a shooting was reported Wednesday morning in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire around 2:40 a.m. on the 1500 block of Northwind Court, near East Owens Avenue and North Nellis Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center Trauma and listed in critical condition, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

This is a developing situation. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
‘Blazing inferno’ destroys building in southwest valley, smolders through morning
‘Blazing inferno’ destroys building in southwest valley, smolders through morning
2
WSOP opens investigation into player accused of cheating
WSOP opens investigation into player accused of cheating
3
Did aliens land in Las Vegas? NASA says no
Did aliens land in Las Vegas? NASA says no
4
CARTOONS: Joe Biden doesn’t want anyone to think this
CARTOONS: Joe Biden doesn’t want anyone to think this
5
Health district closes pools at Strip resort
Health district closes pools at Strip resort
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
One dead in northwest Las Vegas Valley shooting
One dead in northwest Las Vegas Valley shooting
North Las Vegas man found fatally shot
North Las Vegas man found fatally shot
Man killed in southwest shooting identified
Man killed in southwest shooting identified
Police shoot robbery suspect west of Strip
Police shoot robbery suspect west of Strip
3 teenagers shot, 1 dead in North Las Vegas
3 teenagers shot, 1 dead in North Las Vegas
Police report 2 weekend killings, arrest 1
Police report 2 weekend killings, arrest 1