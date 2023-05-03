79°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Shootings

1 injured in Las Vegas shooting; nearby schools on lockdown

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 3, 2023 - 3:08 pm
 
Police investigate a report of a shooting aboard an RTC bus on North Eastern Avenue north of Ea ...
Police investigate a report of a shooting aboard an RTC bus on North Eastern Avenue north of East Bonanza Road on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Police investigate a report of a shooting aboard an RTC bus on North Eastern Avenue north of Ea ...
Police investigate a report of a shooting aboard an RTC bus on North Eastern Avenue north of East Bonanza Road on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Police investigate a report of a shooting aboard an RTC bus on North Eastern Avenue north of Ea ...
Police investigate a report of a shooting aboard an RTC bus on North Eastern Avenue north of East Bonanza Road on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Police investigate a report of a shooting aboard an RTC bus on North Eastern Avenue north of Ea ...
Police investigate a report of a shooting aboard an RTC bus on North Eastern Avenue north of East Bonanza Road on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Police investigate a report of a shooting aboard an RTC bus on North Eastern Avenue north of Ea ...
Police investigate a report of a shooting aboard an RTC bus on North Eastern Avenue north of East Bonanza Road on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Police investigate a report of a shooting aboard an RTC bus on North Eastern Avenue north of Ea ...
Police investigate a report of a shooting aboard an RTC bus on North Eastern Avenue north of East Bonanza Road on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Police investigate a report of a shooting aboard an RTC bus on North Eastern Avenue north of Ea ...
Police investigate a report of a shooting aboard an RTC bus on North Eastern Avenue north of East Bonanza Road on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Police investigate a report of a shooting aboard an RTC bus on North Eastern Avenue north of Ea ...
Police investigate a report of a shooting aboard an RTC bus on North Eastern Avenue north of East Bonanza Road on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Police investigate a report of a shooting aboard an RTC bus on North Eastern Avenue north of Ea ...
Police investigate a report of a shooting aboard an RTC bus on North Eastern Avenue north of East Bonanza Road on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Police investigate a report of a shooting aboard an RTC bus on North Eastern Avenue north of Ea ...
Police investigate a report of a shooting aboard an RTC bus on North Eastern Avenue north of East Bonanza Road on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review Journal)

At least one person was injured after a shooting Wednesday near central Las Vegas, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were investigating the gunfire near North Eastern Avenue and Poppy Lane, according to a statement from Metro posted just before 3 p.m.

One person was taken to University Medical Center, police said, and local schools were placed on lockdown.

Robert Lunt and Arturo Cambeiro Elementary schools are roughly three blocks from the shooting.

At the scene, a Regional Transportation Commission bus was flanked by to Metro cruisers behind police tape.

The shooter was not immediately detained, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs to plead guilty in fatal DUI case
Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs to plead guilty in fatal DUI case
2
4 shot as street racers, onlookers take over Las Vegas intersection
4 shot as street racers, onlookers take over Las Vegas intersection
3
Lombardo plans to ditch Grant Sawyer for airport office park
Lombardo plans to ditch Grant Sawyer for airport office park
4
7 bodies found in Oklahoma: 4 identified as family members
7 bodies found in Oklahoma: 4 identified as family members
5
Man wins women’s poker tournament in Florida, sparks heated debate
Man wins women’s poker tournament in Florida, sparks heated debate
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Boy fatally shot in North Las Vegas
Boy fatally shot in North Las Vegas
Pedestrian dies in east Las Vegas crash
Pedestrian dies in east Las Vegas crash
Coroner identifies man killed in North Las Vegas shooting
Coroner identifies man killed in North Las Vegas shooting
Coroner identifies woman, husband killed in murder-suicide
Coroner identifies woman, husband killed in murder-suicide
1 killed in stabbing in central Las Vegas
1 killed in stabbing in central Las Vegas
Pedestrian dies in southeast Las Vegas Valley crash
Pedestrian dies in southeast Las Vegas Valley crash