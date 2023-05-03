1 injured in Las Vegas shooting; nearby schools on lockdown

Police were investigating the gunfire near North Eastern Avenue and Poppy Lane.

Police investigate a report of a shooting aboard an RTC bus on North Eastern Avenue north of East Bonanza Road on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review Journal)

At least one person was injured after a shooting Wednesday near central Las Vegas, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were investigating the gunfire near North Eastern Avenue and Poppy Lane, according to a statement from Metro posted just before 3 p.m.

One person was taken to University Medical Center, police said, and local schools were placed on lockdown.

Robert Lunt and Arturo Cambeiro Elementary schools are roughly three blocks from the shooting.

At the scene, a Regional Transportation Commission bus was flanked by to Metro cruisers behind police tape.

The shooter was not immediately detained, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

