1 injured in New Year’s Eve shooting, Las Vegas police say

That person was dropped off about 9:40 p.m. Monday at Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center with a gunshot wound, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

Spring Valley Hospital, 5400 S. Rainbow Blvd. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

That person was dropped off about 9:40 p.m. Monday at Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center with a gunshot wound, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said. The injured person was transferred to University Medical Center in an unknown condition.

Police were still trying to determine where the person was shot and the identity of who dropped off the patient. Police had sent detectives to both hospitals, she said.

No further information was immediately available.

