1 injured in police shooting in central Las Vegas

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a police shooting Friday night near Maryland Parkway and Vegas Valley Drive.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was injured during a police shooting Friday night involved at least one Metropolitan Police Department officer.

The shooting happened about 10:30 p.m. on the 1400 block of Vegas Valley Drive, near Maryland Parkway, Lt. Ken Nogle said. One person was injured and taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

That person, whose condition was unknown, was also taken into custody, police spokeswoman Alejandra Zambrano said.

No officers were injured.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.