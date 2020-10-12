1 injured in shooting at Miracle Mile Shops on Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man was shot Sunday night at the Miracle Mile Shops on the Strip.

A security guard is seen outside of the Miracle Mile Shops entrance on the Las Vegas Strip, early Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lt. Brian Boxler said officers were called to the shops at Planet Hollywood Resort around 7:27 p.m. in response to a shooting that sent one man to the hospital with unknown injuries. The man is expected to survive, he said.

Boxler said police believe the shooter ran north on Las Vegas Boulevard, but “this is NOT considered an active shooter at this time,” Boxler said in a text message.

No arrests had been made as of 8:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

