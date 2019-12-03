1 injured in shooting at northwest Las Vegas condo complex

The shooting was reported just before 10:45 a.m. at the Marquesa Condominiums on the 7300 block of Pirates Cove Road, near Westcliff and North Buffalo drives.

Las Vegas police are investigating after a person was struck multiple times in a shooting at the Marquesa Condominiums on the 7300 block of Pirates Cove Road, near Westcliff and North Buffalo drives on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Distraught relatives watch as Las Vegas police are investigating after a person was struck multiple times in a shooting at the Marquesa Condominiums on the 7300 block of Pirates Cove Road, near Westcliff and North Buffalo drives on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

One person was struck multiple times Tuesday morning in a shooting at a western Las Vegas condominium complex, and police were still searching for the shooter in the afternoon.

The shooting was reported just before 10:45 a.m. at the Marquesa Condominiums on the 7300 block of Pirates Cove Road, near Westcliff and North Buffalo drives, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield. Residents reported hearing at least six gunshots.

The victim, who was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside the complex, was taken to University Medical Center in unknown condition. An update on the victim’s condition was not available as of about 1:30 p.m., Hadfield said.

Eric Ruiz, who lives in a second floor unit in the complex, said he was smoking a cigarette on his balcony when he heard the gunshots. His balcony faces what appeared to be the crime scene.

“It sounded like he unloaded the whole clip, man,” he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal as he watched police from his balcony. “It was a lot of shots.”

Just then, another resident — a woman with a young child — walked past Ruiz’s balcony.

“It was like six to 10 gunshots, right? That’s what I heard,” she said to Ruiz, who was nodding his head.

Anyone with information about the shooting may call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.