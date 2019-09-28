1 injured in shooting at western Las Vegas Valley park

A male victim shot in the arm Saturday afternoon at a park near Alta and Buffalo drives is expected to survive, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating after a shooting left one person injured Saturday afternoon at a west valley park.

Officers were called just after 1 p.m. to the Ansan Sister City Park, near Alta and Buffalo drives, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Clark said. Police found a male victim suffering from a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.

Officers have not located a suspected shooter, Clark said about 3 p.m.

The southern portion of the park was closed Saturday afternoon while detectives investigate. Further information about the shooting was not immediately available.

