1 injured in shooting in Las Vegas Walmart parking lot

A road rage argument Friday morning in southeast Las Vegas spilled into the parking lot of a Walmart, leading to a shooting outside the supercenter.

Police block off a parking lot near a Walmart Supercenter on the 3000 block of East Tropicana Avenue, near McLeod Drive in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. A suspected shooter was taken into custody Friday morning after a man was shot in the leg outside a Walmart Supercenter. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Police block off a parking lot near a Walmart Supercenter on the 3000 block of East Tropicana Avenue, near McLeod Drive in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. A suspected shooter was taken into custody Friday morning after a man was shot in the leg outside a Walmart Supercenter. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

A person is detained at the scene of a shooting at the Tropicana Centre, 3000 block of E Tropicana, in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Police investigate a shooting in a Walmart parking lot near East Tropicana Avenue and McLeod Drive in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police investigate a shooting in a Walmart parking lot near East Tropicana Avenue and McLeod Drive in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lt. Jeff Stuart gives a briefing regarding a shooting that occurred on the 3000 block of East Tropicana Ave., near McLeod Drive in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. A suspected shooter was taken into custody Friday morning after a man was shot in the leg outside a Walmart Supercenter. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

The Scene of a shooting at the Tropicana Centre, 3000 block of E Tropicana, in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A road rage argument Friday morning in southeast Las Vegas spilled into the parking lot of a Walmart, leading to a shooting outside the supercenter.

The victim — identified by the Metropolitan Police Department only as a “male” — was wounded in the leg but was expected to survive.

The shooter was taken into custody shortly after police officers arrived at the Tropicana Center shopping complex, 3075 E. Tropicana Ave. It wasn’t immediately clear what charges, if any, he will face.

Metro Lt. Jeff Stuart said the road rage confrontation started around 11 a.m. between two drivers on Tropicana Avenue. They eventually pulled into the shopping complex, where the victim was shot as he exited his vehicle to confront the other.

Near the site of the shooting on Friday, Bob Williams, a Lyft driver, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal, “What is the deal with shootings at Walmart? Seriously.”

Friday’s gunfire was the second shooting in a month in a crowded shopping complex parking lot containing a Walmart. In late November, gunfire erupted in the northwest valley outside a Walmart near Rainbow Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue.

Stuart said the shooting on Friday was an isolated incident that just happened to culminate in a shopping complex containing a Walmart.

“We want to remind people you can’t let your road rage and stuff like that carry over,” Stuart said. “You need to just drive away.”

Police said the previous shooting, which sent one person to the hospital, appeared to be domestic-related.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Glenn Puit contributed to this report.